Erbil prepares for an assembly that brings together intellectuals from Iraq and Kurdistan 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-14T16:24:15+0000
Erbil prepares for an assembly that brings together intellectuals from Iraq and Kurdistan 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's capital city will soon host an assembly for intellectuals from Iraq and Iraq's Kurdistan region, governor Omed Khoshnaw told a delegation from the "Culture of Peace" forum on Wednesday.

A readout issued by the governorate administration said that Khoshnaw discussed with his guests the efforts to boost the "cultural movement" in the Kurdistan region and Iraq, and establish patent channels between the two media. 

"The visit aims to lay the foundations of a joint cultural assembly for the intellectuals of both, Iraq and the Kurdistan region. The assembly is being prepared in Erbil under the Culture of Peace forum," the readout said. 

Khoshnaw said that the local government will try to provide all the facilities to help the assembly see the light.

