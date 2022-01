Shafaq News/ More than 600 thousand tons of garbage have been collected and processed in Erbil throughout 2021, a statement by the municipality of Kurdistan's capital city read on Wednesday.

The statement said that the collected wastes were sent to Kani Qerzhala compound for processing.

The municipality said it distributed more than 1,000 bins to public places and schools in the city and ran the cleaning operations in the territories hit by the floods in December 2022.