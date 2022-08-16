Report

Erbil kicks off third investment and real estate fair

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-16T11:41:57+0000
Erbil kicks off third investment and real estate fair

Shafaq News/ Erbil, Kurdistan's capital city, on Monday kicked off the third international fair on investments and real estate with senior government and business figures among the attendees.

Ahmed Saber, a businessman attending the fair, told Shafaq News Agency, "these fairs are a huge contribution from the government of the Kurdistan region to the real estate sector in the region."

Abdul-Salam al-Hajeri, an Emirati businessman, said, "the Kurdistan region has become a focal point for investments. The Kurdistan Regional Government offers massive facilities for international investors. The relative stability in the region helps further development in this field."

More than 180 companies take part in the fair that continues for four days.

