Erbil hosts the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-28T16:09:33+0000
Erbil hosts the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar

Shafaq News / Wide participation of the Kurdistan’s government officials and representatives of the consulates in Kurdistan were seen today Friday at the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar at Czech Academic City in Erbil.

The Bazaar was organized by the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The Bazaar contains typical national products of participating countries; it aims to “support local businesses and greener Kurdistan.” 

Michal Svoboda, the Czech Consul General, said that "27 employers throughout the Region participated in the bazaar."

"The aim of the Bazaar is to support local production and inform foreign diplomats about the potential of local employers," Svoboda said, pointing out that "the money earned will be allocated to planting trees in Kurdistan."

