Erbil hosts a conference to discuss on "concrete solutions" for Kurdistan's economic challenges

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital city of Iraq's Kurdistan, hosted a conference to address the economic challenges faced by the region and Iraq.

One economic expert described the conference's goal as discussing "our concrete economic problems" and attracting global investors.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) organized a nationwide conference for the trade and investment sectors titled "Kurdistan Business Lobby."

The event saw the participation of approximately 200 investors, businesspersons, and Iraqi financiers, as well as attendees from neighboring countries.

"The conference will to identify our economic problems in the Kurdistan region and Iraq," Economist Kamran Mahmoud said, "these problems are concrete, and through this conference, we aim to change economic ideologies and policies in the region and the federal government."

Mahmoud highlighted the need to alter the mindset of financiers, stating, "We want a comprehensive development at the commercial and industrial levels."

He called for utilizing the economy itself as a primary factor to attract foreign investors to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.