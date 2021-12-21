Erbil hosts a Commercial exhibition for Iranian products
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-21T13:13:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of Kurdistan's Ministers of Industry and Trade, Kamal Muslim, and the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, kicked off the activities of the Iranian Commercial Exhibition earlier today, Tuesday.
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Region's Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Begard Talabani, the Governor of Erbil Omed Khoshnaw, and Iran's Consul-General in Erbil Nasrullah Rashnoudi.
The exhibition hosts more than 450 Iranian companies that presented a huge variety of Iran's domestic product in an aim to boost their marketing and the commercial exchange between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.
The exhibition held in the Erbil International Fairground will continue over the next four days.