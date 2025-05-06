Erbil hosts MITEX 2025: PM Barzani touts tourism as growth engine

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani opened the 3rd Middle East International Tourism Exhibition (MITEX 2025) in Erbil, calling for stronger cooperation between the government and private sector to develop the Region’s tourism industry.

“Developing tourism is central to our economic diversification strategy,” Barzani said during the opening ceremony. “We’ve made significant efforts to support it and create new sources of income for the Region.”

He described Kurdistan as “a very rich place” in terms of history, culture, religious and ethnic diversity, and natural beauty, stressing the need to expand tourism infrastructure to attract more domestic and foreign visitors. “This Region has much to show the world—its geography and sites of interest offer a compelling experience.”

More than 150 tourism companies and institutions from 20 countries are taking part in the three-day event held at the Erbil International Fairground. According to Erbil’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition aims to promote Kurdistan’s tourism potential and attract foreign investors to the sector—one of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s key priorities for economic revitalization.