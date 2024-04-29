Erbil hosts "Arab Forum" for university training exchange

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the 29th Arab Forum for Exchange of Training Opportunities among Universities was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said 73 universities, including those from Jordan, Syria, Yemen, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Libya, and Palestine, are participating in the Forum.

Botan Majid Asangar, a university professor, explained to Shafaq News that the two-day Forum is meant to "collaborate with Arab universities, where agreements are made to exchange students for training purposes."

Asangar added, "This training takes place during the summer break, and the number of students participating in the forum depends on the available offers from each university."

On his part, Bahjat Sabri Al-Aqrawi, another university professor, said, "The forum is of great importance for Arab universities and universities in the Kurdistan Region through exchanging views and experiences, providing training opportunities for students, as well as conducting technical, managerial, and scientific courses."