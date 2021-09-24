Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil floats in unprecedented calm as the polling day approaches

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-24T10:18:19+0000
Erbil floats in unprecedented calm as the polling day approaches

Shafaq News / A few days before opening polling centers, the country's streets are filled with candidates' posters, with cases of tearing up some parties' banners and discrediting candidates.

In Erbil, the scene appears to be different from the ongoing tensions in Iraqi and Kurdish governorates.

Only 16 days remain until the elections, and these are the peak days for electoral promotion and announcing electoral programs.

The streets of Erbil are quiet; only a few banners, and no voters' enthusiasm. This was not the scene back in 2018, when walls, bridges, and buildings were all covered up with posters promoting candidates running for the parliamentary elections.

related

Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Date: 2020-12-10 19:48:09
Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Date: 2019-04-22 20:10:44
Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Civil Defense teams extinguish massive fires in a popular market in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-15 16:41:37
Civil Defense teams extinguish massive fires in a popular market in Erbil

Erbil administration responds to rumors about an attack on tourists

Date: 2021-07-21 19:21:09
Erbil administration responds to rumors about an attack on tourists

Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Date: 2020-08-16 11:21:48
Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Erbil hosts the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar

Date: 2021-05-28 16:09:33
Erbil hosts the first diplomatic friendship Bazaar

A rocket landed near an American Base in Erbil, Erbil police says

Date: 2020-09-30 19:19:58
A rocket landed near an American Base in Erbil, Erbil police says

Erbil lays foundation stone of a +2bn Dinars worth medical laboratory

Date: 2021-05-10 09:41:29
Erbil lays foundation stone of a +2bn Dinars worth medical laboratory