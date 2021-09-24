Erbil floats in unprecedented calm as the polling day approaches

Shafaq News / A few days before opening polling centers, the country's streets are filled with candidates' posters, with cases of tearing up some parties' banners and discrediting candidates.

In Erbil, the scene appears to be different from the ongoing tensions in Iraqi and Kurdish governorates.

Only 16 days remain until the elections, and these are the peak days for electoral promotion and announcing electoral programs.

The streets of Erbil are quiet; only a few banners, and no voters' enthusiasm. This was not the scene back in 2018, when walls, bridges, and buildings were all covered up with posters promoting candidates running for the parliamentary elections.