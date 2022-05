Shafaq News / The governor of Erbil, Omed Khushnaw, expressed the Kurdistan Region's keenness to straighten ties with the United States of America.

Khushnaw said in a press conference he held in Washington that after ISIS invaded Iraq in 2014, many foreign companies left the Region.

He added that the Regional Government is currently implementing a plan to encourage companies to work in the Region again.

The governor indicated that 138 US companies are currently operating in the Kurdistan Region.