Erbil commemorates 64th anniversary of Kurdish uprising

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil, marked on Thursday the 64th anniversary of the September 11, 1961, Kurdish revolution with a gathering of Peshmerga veterans.

Shafaq News images showed the fighters in traditional Kurdish attire, some carrying their weapons as symbols of past battles. The commemoration featured musical performances and speeches reflecting on the revolution’s legacy.

Launched under the leadership of Mullah Mustafa Barzani, the September Revolution arose in response to Baghdad’s refusal to recognize Kurdish national rights and its repressive policies. It also gave rise to the Peshmerga, Kurdish armed forces that became a symbol of resistance and a cornerstone of Kurdish self-defense.