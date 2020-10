Shafaq News / Erbil club announced on Friday signing two foreign players.

According to a statement issued by the club, the latter signed a contract with the South African player William Toala, who had previously played with clubs in the South African Premier League.

The Brazilian player Ayrton Santos joined the club from the Cypriot Premier League. He previously played with Benfica club, Fluminense, Flamengo and Botafogo.