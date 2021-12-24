Erbil brings in about two million tourists a year

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-24T20:14:58+0000

Shafaq News/ The latest Tourism Statistics showed that Erbil received about two visitors in 2021. In a statement, the General Directorate of Tourism in Erbil said, "Since the beginning of 2021 until December 23, 1,971,522 tourists came to Erbil. Erbil, the fourth largest city in Iraq after Baghdad, Basra, and Mosul, is a top-rated tourism destination, especially for Iraqis who come from the center and south to escape the summer heat. At the heart of the city is the ancient Citadel of Erbil. In the early part of the 3rd Millennium BC, the Hurrians from Asia Minor were the first to establish Urbilum and expand their rule to parts of northern Mesopotamia. Erbil's archaeological museum houses an extensive collection of pre-Islamic artifacts and is a center for archaeological projects in the area. The city officially has been appointed Arab Tourism Capital 2014 by the Arab Council of Tourism.

related

Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2020-12-09 17:12:25

Ankara to revive about 3000 Turkish companies in the region

Date: 2021-05-20 13:08:12

Erbil’s governor to modernize the city

Date: 2020-09-05 15:38:23

Two civilians injured in a Turkish rocket attack on Erbil

Date: 2021-03-19 20:01:59

A private hospital in Erbil: 4 deaths of Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-30 10:21:48

Erbil's Governor meets with the Mayor of Paris

Date: 2021-07-22 11:43:28

Erbil celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

Date: 2021-10-18 10:28:33

Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Date: 2020-11-11 11:34:10