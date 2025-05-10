Erbil assesses leaning of historic Al-Muzaffariyah minaret

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, launched a scientific assessment of the historic Al-Muzaffariyah Minaret amid growing concerns over its tilt and potential risk of collapse, local officials said on Sunday.

The Muzaffariyah Minaret—also known as the Choly Minaret—is considered the second most prominent religious and historical landmark in Erbil after the city’s iconic citadel. Renowned for its architectural beauty and distinctive design, the structure has long been a symbol of Erbil’s cultural heritage.

Nader Babakr, the director of Erbil’s Directorate of Antiquities, told Shafaq News that the minaret has exhibited a slight tilt since ancient times, but recent reports suggest the leaning may have increased.

The minaret underwent a rehabilitation project in 2006 led by a Czech conservation team, Babakr explained, adding, “We have formally requested the return of that same team to reassess the structure and submit a technical report on any damage sustained since the previous restoration.”

The Erbil provincial government is fully funding the visit, and preliminary observations suggest that the tilt has not worsened, he stated, affirming that “any necessary protective measures will be taken to preserve the minaret, which stands as a historical symbol of the city.”

Shafaq News captured recent images of the minaret, located about one kilometer south of the Erbil Citadel. The structure is composed of a base and a cylindrical body, with red brick ornamentation adorning its walls. This construction method provides moderate resistance to weathering.

Originally, the minaret stood at 45 meters tall, but damage to its upper section has reduced its current height to approximately 37 meters.