Erbil and Baghdad to open joint military centers in the disputed areas

Shafaq News / Major General Abdul Khaleq Talaat, representative of the Peshmerga and Interior Ministries in the Kurdistan Region in the Iraqi Joint Operations Room, said on Thursday that Erbil and Baghdad are about to open joint military and security coordination centers in the disputed areas to ward off the threat of ISIS.

Talaat said in a special statement to Shafaq News agency that currently, two coordination rooms have been opened in Erbil and Baghdad, noting that there is a delegation in Erbil and another in Baghdad, pointing out that the second stage includes opening joint coordination centers in Diyala, Khanaqin, Kirkuk, Makhmour, Kwair, and western Nineveh.

The Undersecretary of the Peshmerga Ministry, Serbest Lezkin, announced last January that the joint coordination center between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army in both Erbil and Baghdad has officially started its duties.

The military official added that coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi regular forces will be with joint work and coordination through gathering information and carrying out joint operations to hit ISIS hideouts.