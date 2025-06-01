Erbil, Iran discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation, pilgrim services

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Kurdistan Region, Faramarz Asadi, discussed bilateral cooperation, reaffirming efforts to ease services for Iranian visitors entering through the Region.

According to a statement from the Erbil Governorate, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Iran and the Region. The meeting also reviewed the recent visit of a Kurdish delegation—led by the Erbil governor to Iran to participate in the third joint provincial cooperation summit with their counterparts from Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, and Kurdistan provinces.

The statement added that discussions also covered the annual arrangements by the Regional government to accommodate Iranian pilgrims traveling through the Region to religious sites in southern Iraq.

Both sides voiced satisfaction with the outcomes of the visit, reaffirming their support for continued collaboration.