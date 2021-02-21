Erbil Health Directorate reports variant COVID-19 strains in the governorate

Shafaq News/ Erbil Health Directorate on Sunday announced detecting variant COVID-19 cases in the governorate, warning of faster transmission of this strain.

In a press conference held today, the Head of Erbil Health Directorate, Dilovan Jalal, said that the diagnosed cases were from both genders, between 20 and 40 years old.

Jalal warned of the new strains' high contagiosity, reiterating the importance of adherence to the preventive measures, adopting social distancing, and donning masks in public places.

The governorate's Health Directorate said that the Regional Ministry of Health is tracking the cases to determine the patient zero, calling for restricting the movement outside the region.