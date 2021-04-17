Report

Erbil Governorate asks the federal Government to provide more COVID-19 vaccines

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-17T09:23:45+0000
Shafaq News / The Public Health Directorate in Erbil Governorate called on Saturday the federal government to provide more doses of the new Coronavirus vaccine.

The Director of Health, Delevan Jalal told reporters today, that “there is a high demand to take the vaccine, and that is why we ask the Iraqi government to provide more,” adding that the regional government has allocated money for providing the vaccine.

According to Jalal, Erbil Governorate received about 19,000 doses of the vaccines, and more than 15,000 people had received it so far.

