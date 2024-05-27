Erbil Chamber launches forum to boost investment, private sector ties

Shafaq News/ The Erbil Chamber of Commerce launched its Investors Forum on Monday, aiming to foster investment and strengthen ties between the private and public sectors in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the forum, which brings together investors and business leaders, will discuss strategies for investment development and integrating universities and educational institutions with the business community.

“This forum will explore ways to improve the relationship between the private and government sectors,” said Abdul Wahed Abdullah, media director of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce.

“It will also focus on strengthening ties between universities and businesses and how investors can contribute to the region’s infrastructure development.”

Moreover, investor Shawan Kliawa explained to Shafaq News the forum’s potential to address challenges faced by the private sector and create job opportunities for young people.

“This type of activity can greatly contribute to fostering closer links between government agencies, the private sector, and educational institutions,” Kliawa said.