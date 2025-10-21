Erbil: Baghdad cannot deny recognition of Kurdish universities

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Iraqi government cannot refuse to recognize universities in the Region, Kurdistan’s Minister of Higher Education warned on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Minister Aram Mohammed Qadir stated that “no federal authority can deny the existence or legitimacy of Kurdistan’s universities,” adding that cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad should continue through lawful and constitutional channels.

He affirmed that the Kurdish ministry is ready to form joint committees with the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education to resolve remaining issues.

Earlier this month, both ministries began implementing an agreement to exchange 500 student seats between regional and Iraqi universities — 100 for postgraduate and 400 for undergraduate programs — covering various academic disciplines.

The agreement, signed in May 2025, is said to unify academic standards and facilitate student mobility between Kurdistan and the rest of Iraq starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.