Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil: 103169 tourists entered the governorate during Eid

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-21T20:23:53+0000
Erbil: 103169 tourists entered the governorate during Eid

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate of Tourism in Erbil issued a statement today in which it commented on a video clip that went viral on social media. 

A statement by the directorate said, "A video clip as published on social media and some other sites showing a shooting attack on a bus carrying tourists on Eid days. We assure everyone that what was published is completely false and that the published clip was a long time from now, while security measures had been taken against some negligent people."

"We assure citizens and tourists once again that the security situation in Erbil is stable, and that the internal security forces in the governorate are doing their best and always ensuring the comfort, safety, and protection of tourists and everyone who lives in our city," it added.

The directorate said, "Tourist convoys are continuing to enter Erbil heavily. Statistics indicate that the number of tourists who entered Erbil on the first two days of Eid al-Adha amounted to 103,169."

related

Erbil's Governor is outside the country for treatment and the rumors are "far from truth", his office says

Date: 2020-11-03 16:23:02
Erbil's Governor is outside the country for treatment and the rumors are "far from truth", his office says

Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2020-12-09 17:12:25
Kurdistan ’Barzani meets a high-level US delegation in Erbil

Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Date: 2020-08-16 11:21:48
Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Date: 2021-04-06 10:35:11
Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Baghdad-Erbil talks to be resumed on Sunday

Date: 2020-09-05 09:58:11
Baghdad-Erbil talks to be resumed on Sunday

Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Date: 2019-04-22 20:10:44
Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

From Erbil, al-Jarba launches an initiative to address the Syrian crisis, calls for Arab's support 

Date: 2021-07-09 18:16:34
From Erbil, al-Jarba launches an initiative to address the Syrian crisis, calls for Arab's support 

A special conference on Kurdistan's constitution begins today in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-19 06:05:33
A special conference on Kurdistan's constitution begins today in Erbil