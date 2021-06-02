Environmental Organizations in Kurdistan to file a complaint against Turkey's "Environmental Terrorism"

Shafaq News/ Environmental Organizations in Kurdistan said the Turkish offensive in the north of the Region has destroyed nearly 1000 dunums of wooded lands and severely damaged the wildlife.

Representatives of environmental organizations in Kurdistan said in a press conference held today, Wednesday, that they will submit a protest memorandum to the United Nations and file a complaint against the Turkish violations.

"For many years, the Turkish army has repeatedly violated the international law by trespassing the borders of another country and causing damage to thousands of dunums of wooded lands in the border areas."

The secretary of the Kurdistan Green Party pilloried the silence of the Regional Environment Commission towards the Turkish violations, calling for dissolving it for "it burdens the citizen of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Regional Government."

"The Turkish army is constructing a 12 kilometers road from the Turkish territories to Amadiyah inside the region's territory. Cutting the trees and sending them to Turkey has been taking place for years."

"Bahdinan houses the biggest woods in the Region, but the environmental terrorism has destroyed 1.7 million dunums of the endangered forests there."