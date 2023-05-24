Electoral Commission Holds Meeting to Update Voter Data in Erbil

Shafaq News / The High Electoral Commission met with political entities in the Kurdistan Region to conduct a re-audit and registration of voter data in the city of Erbil.

During the meeting, the Head of the Electoral Commission branch in Erbil, Haider Mohammed, emphasized that "today's meeting aimed to reorganize the voter registry in Erbil and encourage voters to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region."

Mohammed explained that "this list includes the addition of newly registered voters, along with complete information about their age and place of residence."

Last Monday, the Kurdistan Parliament voted to activate the Electoral Commission following a chaotic session marred by physical altercations between objecting parliamentarians from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Despite the political disputes, particularly between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the regional president, Nechirvan Barzani, had set November 18, 2023, as the date for the sixth parliamentary elections in the region.