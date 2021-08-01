Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Eight pharmaceutical factories shut down in Erbil and Duhok due to violations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-01T21:00:48+0000
Eight pharmaceutical factories shut down in Erbil and Duhok due to violations

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Pharmaceutical Quality Control in Kurdistan Region announced today shutting down eight pharmaceutical factories in Erbil and Duhok due to violations.

A statement by the directorate said that the market monitoring committees closed eight pharmaceutical factories, seven of which are in Erbil and the last one is in Duhok, pointing out that the decision was due to various violations of the Ministry’s instructions.

The Quality Control Corporation for Pharmaceuticals called on all pharmaceutical companies to abide by the instructions, warning of serious legal penalties in case of any violation.

On the other hand, the joint committees of health and the deputy commissioner of Rania district confiscated 20 tons of Iranian cigarettes and destroyed them, according to a statement of the joint committees.

related

A second earthquake hits areas of Kurdistan and Erbil residents felt it

Date: 2020-03-16 13:39:11
A second earthquake hits areas of Kurdistan and Erbil residents felt it

Erbil witnessed 10,681 crimes during 2020

Date: 2020-12-23 20:42:41
Erbil witnessed 10,681 crimes during 2020

Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

Date: 2021-07-03 10:02:21
Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Date: 2020-09-09 15:53:07
Baghdad-Erbil to sign a final agreement

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister expressed regret over the killing of a young woman in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-17 13:03:12
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister expressed regret over the killing of a young woman in Erbil

A special conference on Kurdistan's constitution begins today in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-19 06:05:33
A special conference on Kurdistan's constitution begins today in Erbil

For the first time in a century.. the Iftar cannon fired in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-11 20:48:12
For the first time in a century.. the Iftar cannon fired in Erbil

Erbil's administration to implement +130 services project in the governorate

Date: 2021-05-30 10:56:50
Erbil's administration to implement +130 services project in the governorate