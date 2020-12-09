Eight people were killed and around 54 wounded in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The High Commission for Human Rights announced that clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate resulted in dead and wounded.

The commission expressed in a statement "deep regret at the death and wounding of protesters during a week of unrest in Al-Sulaymaniyah.”

During the clashes, “security forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse protesters." The statement added.

“More than 60 were killed and wounded, mainly by live bullets and tear gas canisters, in clashes in the city,” it added.

“Eight people were killed and around 54 wounded in the Governorate when security forces used live fire to disperse protesters.”

The commission confirmed that "people have the right to participate in peaceful demonstration," calling on the demonstrators to "cooperate with the security forces to protect public and private property," and urged the security forces to maintain "the protection of the demonstrators the avoiding of any acts of violence."

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah demanding their salaries and criticizing the parties which controls the area.