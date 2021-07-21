Eight COVID-19 patients with the Delta Variant perished in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Eight patients succumbed to the complications of the delta variant of the Coronavirus causing COVID-19, a spokesperson for Al-Sulaymaniyah's Health Directorate said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Eyad Naqshabandi stated on Tuesday that eight patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from the delta variant have passed away in the past 24 hours.

The Media and Relations official in the Directorate, Saman Sheikh Latif, said that several cases COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant were detected in the governorate, indicating that the confirmed cases are under close monitoring in hospital settings accordingly with the case.

Al-Sulaymaniyah logged the first Delta Variant of the COVID-19 on July 9. The Region's Ministry of Health expressed back then concerns about the spread of the highly contagious variant throughout the Region.