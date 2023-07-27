Education, learning take center stage at Erbil International Exhibition

Shafaq News / The Erbil International Exhibition for Education and Learning continued its engaging activities for the third consecutive day, with numerous educational and academic institutions participating in the event.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Alaa Mohammed, a visitor to the exhibition, highlighted the event's core objective, stating, "The main idea behind this exhibition is to enhance the educational sector in Kurdistan by leveraging the expertise of international academic institutions and adopting modern scientific approaches in schools, universities, and institutes."

Diyaar Qarni, one of the exhibitors at the event, emphasized the significance of this year's exhibition, stating, "The importance of this exhibition lies in the fact that participating educational institutions have had the opportunity to discuss various topics with relevant government ministries to develop the educational field in line with global advancements. Additionally, they benefit from the experiences of international universities, particularly in matters relating to scholarships and more."

The Erbil International Exhibition for Education and Learning kicked off last Tuesday in the capital city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region. With the participation of 120 educational institutions, the exhibition includes universities from 11 countries across the globe. Its fruitful activities are set to conclude tomorrow, Friday.