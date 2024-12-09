EXCLUSIVE: Kurdistan Parliament rejects tomorrow's session to elect parliamentary presidency, says official
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the “newly elected” Kurdistan Region Parliament rejected a session to elect the parliamentary presidency, despite the oldest member’s call to convene it Tuesday.
Saman Ahmed, the Parliament's media director, told Shafaq News,"The Kurdistan Parliament will not hold a session tomorrow, as the call from the oldest member did not comply with the Parliament's internal regulations."
This story will be updated with further details…