EXCLUSIVE: Kurdistan Parliament rejects tomorrow's session to elect parliamentary presidency, says official

EXCLUSIVE: Kurdistan Parliament rejects tomorrow's session to elect parliamentary presidency, says official
2024-12-09T18:33:08+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the “newly elected” Kurdistan Region Parliament rejected a session to elect the parliamentary presidency, despite the oldest member’s call to convene it Tuesday.

Saman Ahmed, the Parliament's media director, told Shafaq News,"The Kurdistan Parliament will not hold a session tomorrow, as the call from the oldest member did not comply with the Parliament's internal regulations."

This story will be updated with further details…

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon