EU top diplomat arrives in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-07T10:49:28+0000

Shafaq News/ The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, arrived earlier today, Tuesday, in the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil. According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's department of foreign relations, Safeen Dizayee, received Borrell and his accompanying delegation upon their disembarkment on the tarmac of the Erbil International Airport. The EU diplomat will hold meetings with the Region's President, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, in addition to the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani. Borrell landed yesterday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he met Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and President of the Republic, Barham Salih.

