Duhok to assume women in high ranking position

Shafaq News / The governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar on Thursday expressed his support to assume women in new positions in the governorate the.

Tatar said in a press conference; “from now a woman can assume high ranking post such as a director of a sub-district and a general director.

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government stand beside the women to achieve their social role and will work hard to inhibit violence against them.

the governor also praised the Kurdish women, their historical effective roles and leadership in the Kurdish community.