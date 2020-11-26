Report

Duhok to assume women in high ranking position

Date: 2020-11-26T09:03:19+0000
 Shafaq News / The governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar on Thursday expressed his support  to assume women in  new positions in the governorate the.

 Tatar said in a press conference;  “from now a woman can assume high ranking post such as a director of a sub-district and a general director.

 He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government  stand beside the women to achieve their social role  and will work hard  to inhibit violence against them.

 the governor also praised the Kurdish women, their historical effective roles and leadership in the Kurdish community.

