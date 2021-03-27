Report

Date: 2021-03-27T10:07:47+0000
Duhok received nearly 20 thousand tourists in the past week

Shafaq News/ Nearly 20 thousand tourists poured into Duhok governorate from inside and outside Kurdistan Region during the holidays, the director of the Tourism Directorate in the governorate, Dr. Khairi Ali Auso, said.

Auso said in a press conference held today, Saturday, "between March 18 and 26, and during the Newroz, 19 thousand tourists inflowed to the governorate," indicating, "there are more than 200 tourism sites in Duhok."

Auso added that 12 thousand came from the middle and southern Iraqi governorates and seven thousand from inside the Kurdistan Region.

Auso hoped that the governorate could be able to host tourists from Arab countries soon.

