Duhok is hosting +10,000 displaced from Sinjar, governor says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-05T16:00:43+0000
Shafaq News / The Governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, demanded "outlaw groups" to withdraw from Sinjar district.

Tatar said in press statements on Thursday that about 10,000 people have left Sinjar and arrived in Duhok, noting that humanitarian aid had been provided to them by local and international organizations.

The Governor called on armed groups in Sinjar to respect the will of Sinjar's residents and put an end to their suffering, noting that 15 displacement camps in Duhok are hosting displaced families from Sinjar since ISIS's invasion in 2014.

In addition, Tatar criticized Baghdad's way of handling the displacement crisis, pointing out that it did not provide any help in this regard.

