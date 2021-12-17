Report
Duhok governor calls on residents to aid the affected by the floods in Erbil
Shafaq News/ The Governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, called on the governorate's residents to aid those affected by the floods in Erbil.
Tatar said in a press conference he held today that the governorate formed a committee to supervise providing aid and donations to those affected by the floods in Erbil.
He added that anyone wishing to provide any material assistance should head to the governorate office building, and hand it over to the committee.
The governor called on the residents to help the affected and provide them with aid and assistance.
