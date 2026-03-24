Duhok dam nears full capacity after recent rains

Shafaq News- Duhok

Water levels in Duhok Dam Lake have risen following recent rainfall, with the reservoir requiring about 3.2 meters more to reach full capacity, the dam administration said on Tuesday.

The Dam Director, Farhad Mohammed Taher, told Shafaq News that the dam needs between 7 and 8 million cubic meters to reach its natural capacity of 52 million cubic meters.

“Inflows since the beginning of the year have exceeded 16 million cubic meters, as water levels have already increased by more than 7.2 meters, while the rainfall in the dam area over the past two days reached around 595 mm,” he stated.

Taher expected further increases in water inflows as rainfall continues in the coming days, particularly on March 26, indicating that the reservoir could reach full capacity if current conditions persist.

Heavy rainfall has affected several areas across cities in the Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi provinces over the past two days, raising water levels in rivers and dams and causing floods in multiple locations.