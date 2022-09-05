Report

Duhok dam going through worst drought wave since its construction-official 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-05T18:37:53+0000
Duhok dam going through worst drought wave since its construction-official 

Shafaq News / The administration of the Duhok dam, said that the water level has reached 19 million cubic meters, compared to 24 million cubic meters last year. 

The administrator, Farhad Mohammed, told Shafaq News agency that this is "the worst drought wave" the dam has ever experienced, noting that the department is unable to provide even 10% of the required quantity of potable water for Duhok. 

Rain has provided more than 76 million cubic meters of water to the dam back in 2019. However, the drought wave and lack of rain made the situation unbearable in 2020.

