Duhok authorities express concern over the deteriorating health situation in the governorate

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-21T14:41:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The Duhok Health Department warned today of the dangerous health situation in the governorate.

The head of the department, Afrasiab Moussa, called, through our platform, on citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures, following the recent surge in the number of cases, noting that hospitals are full and no longer admitting new patients.

Moussa indicated that is most likely that the Azadi General Hospital will start receiving only COVID-19 patients again.

It is worth noting that the Kurdistan Region is going through a third wave of COVID-19, with more than a thousand cases daily.

