Drone strike hits Qaladiza, al-Sulaymaniya

Shafaq News / A local official reported, on Monday, that a drone had targeted a site in the Qaladiza district within al-Sulaymaniya governorate.

Qaladiza district administrator Bakir Bayez told Shafaq News Agency that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had bombed a site in the Asos mountain range within the borders of Qaladiza district, part of Rabarin administration in al-Sulaymaniya.

He added that the targeted area was not residential and there have been no reported human or significant material damages so far. He confirmed that security agencies have begun investigations.

Regarding the party responsible for the airstrike, the district administrator mentioned that the drone was unidentified, but based on expectations and data, such airstrikes are typically carried out by Turkiye to combat the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.