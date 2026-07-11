Dokan Project malfunction disrupts water supply in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Several neighborhoods in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, have been facing drinking water shortages for nearly a month, with disruptions linked to the Dokan Water Project.

Amanj Jalal, director of the Al-Sulaymaniyah Water Directorate, told Shafaq News on Saturday that the affected neighborhoods are supplied through the second line of the Dokan–Al-Sulaymaniyah Water Project, where aging pumps and motors have deteriorated, with some units breaking down and going out of service.

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Finance, he added, was unable to provide the funding needed in time to rehabilitate the project and replace its equipment, disrupting water supplies.

Residents said water reaches their homes only once every five to seven days, forcing many households to purchase water from tankers to meet their daily needs and placing an additional financial burden on them.

To mitigate the shortages, the directorate has installed three new pumps at the project. Jalal expressed hope that the new equipment would help ease part of the crisis and improve water supplies to the affected areas over the next two weeks.

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