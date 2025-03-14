Doctor kills four family members in Erbil over marital dispute

Shafaq News/ A doctor killed his wife and three of her family members in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Thursday night.

Erbil’s Asayish security forces announced that the suspect, identified only by his initials S.M., was arrested hours after the crime. “The accused, who is a doctor, attacked the home of his father-in-law in the city's Farmanbaran neighborhood using a handgun to kill his wife —also a physician—, her parents, and her sister over a personal dispute,” the statement read.

The killings were reportedly linked to a family dispute after the suspect secretly married a second wife.

On Friday morning, relatives and friends gathered to bury the victims in a funeral procession.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.