Demonstration near UN headquarters in Erbil to protest Iranian attacks on Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A group of civil activists on Sunday morning organized a demonstration near the headquarters of the United Nations in Iraqi Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, to protest the repeated Iranian attacks on border territories of the region.

"We gathered today to denounce Iran's continuous bombardment of the Kurdistan region's land and killing of innocent citizens," feminist Bahar Ebrahim told Shafaq News Agency.

"We want to deliver a message to the United Nations and international community. They should interfere to stop the Iranian oppression of the Kurdish nation and military operations in Iraq's region of Kurdistan," Iranian Kurdish activist Kardo Karimi said.

Earlier today, Iranian artillery reportedly bombed villages in Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Kurdistan's capital city Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that projectiles fired from the Iranian side of the borders landed in the villages of Saqar, Barzein, Parez, and Katine.

Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan has been under Iranian fire for the seventh day in a row. A series of missile and drone attacks claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed 13 and wounded 58 persons near Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah last Wednesday.

The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live.