Decade-old feud erupts in Duhok, two killed

Decade-old feud erupts in Duhok, two killed
2025-09-01T16:42:48+00:00

Shafaq News – Duhok

A long-running dispute between two families in Iraq's Duhok turned deadly on Monday, leaving two people dead, a security source said.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source explained that the violence erupted in a village on the slopes of Gara Mountain when a fistfight escalated into gunfire.

The feud dates back more than a decade, according to witnesses. Tensions resurfaced after residents returned to the area following a lull in clashes between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which had previously forced them to flee.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon