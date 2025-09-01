Decade-old feud erupts in Duhok, two killed

Shafaq News – Duhok

A long-running dispute between two families in Iraq's Duhok turned deadly on Monday, leaving two people dead, a security source said.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source explained that the violence erupted in a village on the slopes of Gara Mountain when a fistfight escalated into gunfire.

The feud dates back more than a decade, according to witnesses. Tensions resurfaced after residents returned to the area following a lull in clashes between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which had previously forced them to flee.