DPM Talabani to participate in economic forum in Greece

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-06T13:13:07+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, will address an economic forum hosted by the Greek president and prime minister in the city of Delphi.

As much as 780 state leaders and officeholders confirmed they will attend the three days congress that kicks off its activities on April 6th.

Talabani's spokesperson, Samir Hawrami, said that the Deputy Prime Minister headed to Greece flanked by the head of KRG's bureau, the head of Tourism Commission, and the head of the Foreign Relations Department.

Deputy Prime Minister Talabani will deliver a speech during the conference.

