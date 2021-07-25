DPM Talabani to chair a government committee in charge of border-crossings

Shafaq News/ The head of the Relations office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Ali Hussein, announced on Sunday assigning Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Qubad Talabani, to supervise all border-crossings in the Region.

In a press conference he held earlier today, Hussein said that the government formed a committee headed by Talabani to keep tabs on the Region's border-crossings.

"A force from the Ministry of Interior will be under the disposal of the newly formed committee," Hussein added.

"The issue of smuggling is not the responsibility of the two main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union. It is a prerogative of the Regional Government."

"The Government representative, Qubad Talabani, is charged with supervising all border crossings," he continued.