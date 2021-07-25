Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

DPM Talabani to chair a government committee in charge of border-crossings

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-25T16:01:21+0000
DPM Talabani to chair a government committee in charge of border-crossings

Shafaq News/ The head of the Relations office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Ali Hussein, announced on Sunday assigning Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Qubad Talabani, to supervise all border-crossings in the Region.

In a press conference he held earlier today, Hussein said that the government formed a committee headed by Talabani to keep tabs on the Region's border-crossings.

"A force from the Ministry of Interior will be under the disposal of the newly formed committee," Hussein added.

"The issue of smuggling is not the responsibility of the two main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union. It is a prerogative of the Regional Government."

"The Government representative, Qubad Talabani, is charged with supervising all border crossings," he continued.

related

Kurdistan Parliament to vote for the resigned MP replacement

Date: 2020-09-06 16:19:44
Kurdistan Parliament to vote for the resigned MP replacement

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-06 19:05:23
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan to tighten its Visa granting procedures

Date: 2020-10-11 12:51:47
Kurdistan to tighten its Visa granting procedures

Kurdistan parliament rejects the controversial "Network Media Regulation Law"

Date: 2020-08-17 17:03:47
Kurdistan parliament rejects the controversial "Network Media Regulation Law"

Two Covid-19 patients die in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-06-11 10:46:09
Two Covid-19 patients die in Kurdistan

Kurdistan Parliament to Al-Kaabi: The Baghdad-Erbil agreement must be supported

Date: 2020-08-18 18:19:15
Kurdistan Parliament to Al-Kaabi: The Baghdad-Erbil agreement must be supported

Azhey Amin appointed as head of the Zanyari Agency

Date: 2021-07-11 16:13:06
Azhey Amin appointed as head of the Zanyari Agency

Al-Sulaymaniyah receives the Eid with empty markets

Date: 2020-07-30 20:45:35
Al-Sulaymaniyah receives the Eid with empty markets