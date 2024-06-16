Cultural event in Kirkuk: union of writers and authors prepares for international festival

Shafaq News/ The Union of Writers and Authors in Kirkuk announced on Sunday its readiness to host the "Kirkuk Cultural Group International Festival," with broad participation from within and outside the country.

Mohammed Khudair Al-Hamdani, the president of the union in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News Agency that "the union in Kirkuk is preparing for the second Kirkuk Cultural Group International Festival, scheduled to take place at the end of next month," highlighting "the outline of the festival's activities and the imminent formation of committees in Kirkuk with the participation of all literary and cultural institutions and the presence of 100 writers from most provinces of Iraq as well as from abroad."

Al-Hamdani added that "this international cultural festival is considered one of the important literary events in Iraq, carrying intellectual and symbolic meanings for a literary group that has contributed to enriching modern culture with intellectual products and has provided hundreds of modern literary themes to serve as a literary hub under the name of the (Kirkuk Literary and Cultural Group)."

The Union of Writers and Authors in Kirkuk organized the first Kirkuk Cultural Group Festival in 2014.