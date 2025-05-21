Cultural diversity celebrated as al-Sulaymaniyah festival kicks off

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah lit up Wednesday night as the Festival of Peoples’ Cultures launched with a high-energy blend of music, dance, and tradition from across the region.

More than 30 artistic troupes from Kurdistan, Iraq, Syria, Turkiye, Jordan, and Palestine filled Hawary Shar Park with street parades and folkloric performances, opening a five-day celebration that runs through May 25 aiming to highlight the cultural diversity that shapes the region.

Festival committee member Ibrahim Ahmad credited months of preparation for the scale and quality of the showcase. He also highlighted the city’s own performers, who presented traditional dances from Soran and Horaman, capturing the unique rhythm and color of Kurdish heritage.

A traditional market featuring handmade crafts and cultural artifacts also drew large crowds. Speaking to Shafaq News, Ahmad noted that the market strengthens cross-border cultural ties and keeps historical traditions alive. “This is more than just a festival. It’s a platform for connection through art.”

Now a staple in the city’s cultural calendar, the festival has become a symbol of both local pride and regional solidarity. Organizers anticipate thousands of visitors throughout the week, drawn by a lineup that encourages dialogue, appreciation, and shared celebration of identity.