Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Wednesday, 912 new cases, 20 fatalities, and more than 194 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 5340 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities

Erbil 235 115 5

Al-Sulaymaniyah 186 28 7

Duhok 438 1 5

Garmyan 147 23 0

Halabja 34 17 3

Total 912 194 20

Infected cases 58277

Total recoveries 35899

Total fatalities 2060

Inpatients 20318