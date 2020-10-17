Iraq News

Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-17T11:34:33+0000
Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 723 new cases, 23  fatalities, and more than 391 recoveries of Covid-19.

5262 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected cases

Recoveries

Fatalities

Erbil

156

117

3

Al-Sulaymaniyah

149

16

9

Duhok

365

196

8

Garmyan

30

33

0

Halabja

23

0

2

Raparin

0

0

1

Total

723

391

23

 

Infected cases

60906

Total recoveries

37119

Total fatalities

2129

Inpatients

21658

