Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 723 new cases, 23 fatalities, and more than 391 recoveries of Covid-19.

5262 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 156 117 3 Al-Sulaymaniyah 149 16 9 Duhok 365 196 8 Garmyan 30 33 0 Halabja 23 0 2 Raparin 0 0 1 Total 723 391 23