Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 723 new cases, 23 fatalities, and more than 391 recoveries of Covid-19.
5262 tests were performed today.
The cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected cases
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Erbil
|
156
|
117
|
3
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
149
|
16
|
9
|
Duhok
|
365
|
196
|
8
|
Garmyan
|
30
|
33
|
0
|
Halabja
|
23
|
0
|
2
|
Raparin
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Total
|
723
|
391
|
23
|
Infected cases
|
60906
|
Total recoveries
|
37119
|
Total fatalities
|
2129
|
Inpatients
|
21658