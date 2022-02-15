Covid-19: more than 1000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan recorded 1006 new Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said.

It reported eight deaths and 1359 recoveries.

Iraq recorded 2,984 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 35 deaths and 5,938 recoveries were registered today.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in Iraq, 2,281,566 patients have contracted the virus, 2,200,244 of whom fully recovered, and 24,764 passed away.