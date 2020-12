Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Friday 236 new cases to take its total to 97820, the health ministry said.

It reported 8 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 3203.

It also reported 387 recoveries to take its total to 61590.

Al-Sulaymaniah leads Kurdistan in daily number of infections (79) and Fatalities (4) while Duhok leads it in recoveries (237).