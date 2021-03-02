Report

Covid-19: about 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Tuesday 199 new covid-19 cases to take its total to 109350, the health ministry said.

It reported one fatality, its death toll stabilized at 3522.

It also reported 119 recoveries to take its total to 103744.

Earlier today, the Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region issued new regulations including partial curfew.

The Committee has decided to ban all meetings, mass gatherings, conferences, religious ceremonies and social events.

The borders of the Region with other Iraqi governorates will be closed on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting March 5th, except for official governmental and diplomatic delegations, the US-led coalition, UN agencies and organizations.

The work at the international border crossings will operate the same.

